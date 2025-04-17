From Bethesda Magazine: Rainy day clothes and accessories

Pitter-patter

Madewell sculptural droplet statement earrings, $36 at Madewell, 4839 Bethesda Ave. (Bethesda Row), Bethesda, 240-956-5160, madewell.com

Click the rainy day items above to check out the websites.

Photo credit: Courtesy photo

Let it rain

Tumi medium auto-close umbrella, $95 at Tumi, 7101 Democracy Blvd., (Westfield Montgomery mall), Bethesda, 301-365-3692, tumi.com

Photo credit: Courtesy photo

Wet and wild

Attrait Paris long, leopard-print lined waterproof jacket, $150 at Jurisdiction, 7937A Tuckerman Lane (Cabin John Village), Potomac, 301-250-6987, jurisdictionclothing.com

Photo credit: Courtesy photo

Eau la la

Clean Reserve “Rain” eau de parfum, $110 at Sephora, 7101 Democracy Blvd., (Westfield Montgomery mall), Bethesda, 301-365-9590, sephora.com

- Advertisement -

Photo credit: Courtesy photo

Dog days

Johnny Was black and white “Dreamer” puffer dog jacket, $48 at Johnny Was, 4867 Bethesda Ave., Unit S (Bethesda Row), Bethesda, 301-263-3505, johnnywas.com

Photo credit: Courtesy photo

Dumping buckets

Rains waterproof tote bag, $95 at Nordstrom, 7111 Democracy Blvd., (Westfield Montgomery mall), Bethesda, 301-365-4111, nordstrom.com

Photo credit: Courtesy photo

Puddle jumper

Hunter “Play” short rain boots, $115 at Macy’s, 7125 Democracy Blvd. (Westfield Montgomery mall), Bethesda, 301-469-6800, macys.com

This appears in the March/April 2025 issue of Bethesda Magazine.