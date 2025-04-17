Two pedestrians suffer traumatic injuries from truck collision in Rockville

Two people were injured after a truck backed into and struck them in the area of 500 Dover Road near N. Horners Lane in Rockville Wednesday afternoon, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) spokesperson Pete Piringer said in a social media post. The two pedestrians were evaluated by MCFRS crews and transported to the hospital with “traumatic injuries,” Piringer said. [WJLA]

Midway into the season, Bethesda-Chevy Chase High’s baseball team is unbeaten

The baseball team at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School has made it to the middle of its spring season without losing a game against other county schools. With an 8-0 record the team is poised to be a top contender for the playoffs. [The Washington Post]

Poetry by students at Silver Spring middle school published in national anthology

One hundred students attending Briggs Chaney Middle School in Silver Spring had their work published in the “Anthology of Poetry by Young Americans” this school year. An English and literacy teacher at the school, Jenise Leach, said the number of students published was a record for the school. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather: Sunny with a high near 64 degrees.

- Advertisement -

In case you missed it:

Report: Health disparities persist for Black, Hispanic MoCo residents

MCPS program analysis could lead to more options for high school students

‘Profoundly disappointed’: County, police leaders react to verdict for speeding driver who struck officer