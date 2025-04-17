MCPS student charged after allegedly threatening school  

A 17-year-old Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) student was charged Thursday after allegedly making a phone threat against an MCPS school, Montgomery County police said Thursday in a statement.

The student was charged with threats of mass violence and a hate crime related to the “race/religion of a person/group,” the statement said.

According to the statement, community engagement officers, who are police officers assigned to assist with MCPS school safety, responded to a school March 18 for the report of a “school threat received via voicemail.” The suspect allegedly called the school and left a voicemail with threatening language toward the principal and a variety of demographic and religious groups.

The statement didn’t say which school received the threat. Spokespeople for the county police and MCPS didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment about the school where the incident occurred. Police haven’t identified the suspect because he’s a minor.

During the investigation, police said officers identified a 17-year-old male MCPS student as the suspect.

Since the suspect is a minor, the case will be handled by the Department of Juvenile Services, according to the statement.