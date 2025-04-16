Become a Member
Public Safety & Justice

Pedestrian struck, others injured in Wheaton crash

Person outside of car involved in ‘minor wreck’ early Wednesday, official says

By Elia Griffin
April 16, 2025 10:46 a.m.
fire truck
A Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service fire truck Credit: Annabelle Gordon

A pedestrian struck by a passing vehicle was among “several” injured people hospitalized following an early Wednesday collision in Wheaton, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) spokesperson Pete Piringer.

In a post on social media, Piringer said the pedestrian was standing next to a car involved in a “minor wreck” at around 2:30 a.m. when a passing motorist struck the person. The collision occurred in the 11700 block of Veirs Mill Road near Claridge Road, Piringer said.

Piringer did not specify the age or gender of the person struck or the severity of the injuries suffered by those involved in the collision. He did not immediately respond Wednesday morning to Bethesda Today’s phone request for more information.

As a result of the collision, some lanes of the road were blocked.

