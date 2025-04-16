Become a Member
Cafe K closer to opening in downtown Silver Spring

Bethesda student journalist wins state award; Wildwood Starbucks aims for summer reopening

By Staff
April 16, 2025 6:00 a.m. | Updated: April 16, 2025 8:11 a.m.

Cafe K, an eatery serving coffee and bagels at 1300 Spring St. in downtown Silver Spring, is getting closer to opening. A sign on the former David’s Cafe location says that Cafe K is working toward a spring opening and social media posts by the restaurant say it hopes to open “a short time after”. [Source of the Spring]

Journalist of the Year award goes to Walter Johnson High senior

The Maryland-D.C. Scholastic Press Association named Walter Johnson High School senior Seyun Park its Journalist of the Year. Park is the editor-in-chief of the Bethesda school’s student newspaper and recently led a redesign of its website. [Montgomery Community Media]

Wildwood Starbucks closes for renovation

The Starbucks in the Wildwood shopping center at 10251 Old Georgetown Road in Bethesda is closed for renovations with hopes of reopening in the summer. [Store Reporter]

Today’s weather:

Partly cloudy with a high of 57 degrees

