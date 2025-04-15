Police identify woman killed in Silver Spring crash

Montgomery County police have identified a 34-year-old Silver Spring woman as the driver killed in a single-vehicle collision Sunday night on Colesville Road in Silver Spring, police said Tuesday morning in a statement.

Osbelia Minh was the sole occupant and driver of the black 2022 Kia Telluride that crashed into a wooden utility pole in the 10400 block of Colesville Road, police said. Minh, who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, officers and Montgomery County Police and Fire Rescue (MCFRS) crews responded at about 10:40 p.m. to multiple reports of a vehicle that had struck a utility pole on Colesville Road near Southwood Avenue. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Investigating officers determined that Minh was travelling southbound on Colesville Road “when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle left the right side of the roadway and struck a wooden utility pole,” the statement said.

Police ask anyone with information about the crash to call 240-773-6620.