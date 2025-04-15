County officials warn of increased driveway paving scams

Montgomery County’s Office of Consumer Protection is warning residents to exercise caution amid a rise in unlicensed workers approaching people’s homes and offering fraudulent and shoddy driveway paving services. [DC News Now]



Testing of Purple Line vehicles begins

The Maryland Department of Transportation has begun testing Purple Line light-rail vehicles for dynamics. The transit line is scheduled to open in 2027. [Source of the Spring]



MCPS students participate in Shark Tank-style contest

Montgomery County Public Schools students participated in a Shark Tank-style business pitch competition Thursday. The winning entry, which won a prize of $500, was an AI-powered gifting service designed by Northwest High School students. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather