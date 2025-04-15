Become a Member
Government & Politics

County officials warn of increased driveway paving scams

Plus: Testing of Purple Line vehicles begins; MCPS students participate in Shark Tank-style contest

By Staff
April 15, 2025 6:00 a.m. | Updated: April 14, 2025 5:06 p.m.
Montgomery County’s Office of Consumer Protection is warning residents to exercise caution amid a rise in unlicensed workers approaching people’s homes and offering fraudulent and shoddy driveway paving services. [DC News Now]

Testing of Purple Line vehicles begins

The Maryland Department of Transportation has begun testing Purple Line light-rail vehicles for dynamics. The transit line is scheduled to open in 2027. [Source of the Spring]

MCPS students participate in Shark Tank-style contest

Montgomery County Public Schools students participated in a Shark Tank-style business pitch competition Thursday. The winning entry, which won a prize of $500, was an AI-powered gifting service designed by Northwest High School students. [Montgomery Community Media]

