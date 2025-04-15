9 MoCo eateries named finalists for 2025 RAMMY dining awards

A burrito joint and a butcher shop in Takoma Park along with an American chophouse in downtown Silver Spring are among the nine Montgomery County restaurants, restaurateurs and employees named as finalists Monday for RAMMY Awards presented annually by the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington.

Winners will be announced at the 2025 RAMMYS Awards Gala on Aug. 3 held in Washington, D.C., an annual ceremony that “honors excellence in the Washington metropolitan area’s restaurant and food service community, from innovative beverage programs and top-tier service to culinary creativity and leadership,” a press release announcing the finalists stated.

“Each year, the RAMMYS shine a light on the incredible talent, resilience and creativity that define our region’s vibrant hospitality industry,” association President and CEO Shawn Townsend said in the release.

“This year’s finalists represent the heart of our community — from innovative entrepreneurs to the teams that deliver outstanding experiences,” Townsend said. “We’re proud to celebrate their achievements and the vital role they play in making the Washington, D.C., region a dining destination.”

Here are the local nominees:

While a panel of the RAMMY judges decides the majority of the awards categories, several are judged via public voting, including best brunch of the year and hottest sandwich spot, according to the release. Three Montgomery County restaurants were nominated in the public categories:

J. Hollinger’s Waterman’s Chophouse, an American restaurant and craft cocktail bar at 8606 Colesville Road in Silver Spring, was nominated for best brunch.

Soko Butcher, a Takoma Park butcher and sandwich shop known for its Philly cheesesteak, was nominated for the hottest sandwich shop.

Jetties, a local sandwich chain with locations in Bethesda and Chevy Chase, was also nominated for the hottest sandwich.

Voting for these categories will be open to the public from May 1 through 31, according to the release. The voting will take place with the RAMMYS media partner, NBC Washington/Telemundo. Winners will be chosen by the public’s vote.