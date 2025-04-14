Woman killed in Silver Spring collision

A woman was killed when the SUV she was driving struck a utility pole on Colesville Road on Sunday night, Montgomery County police said Monday in a statement.

Officers and Montgomery County Police and Fire Rescue (MCFRS) crews responding at about 10:40 p.m. to the 10400 block of Colesville Road near Southwood Avenue found a black Kia Telluride that had struck the pole.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the statement. Police did not identify her.

“No other vehicles were involved in the collision, but multiple witnesses called to report the crash,” police said.

- Advertisement -

Pepco was replacing the damaged pole Monday morning and one southbound lane of Colesville Road was closed, police said.

No further information about the collision was immediately available.

Police said more information will be released when it becomes available, along with the identity of the woman following the proper notification of the next of kin.