Florida firm buys downtown Silver Spring apartment building

A Florida private equity firm has paid more than $71 million for the Central, a 243-unit apartment building at 8455 Fenton St. in downtown Silver Spring. [Washington Business Journal]

Potomac family displaced by garage fire

A Potomac family was displaced early Sunday after a wall outlet charging an electric vehicle in the garage of their home sparked a fire, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Pete Piringer.

Where to find the Rockville grave of F. Scott Fitzgerald

Visitors are drawn to the Rockville churchyard where the author of The Great Gatsby and his wife Zelda are buried. [WTOP]

Today’s weather: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68

