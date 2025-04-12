Tasty Tidbits: Roaming Rooster holds soft opening in downtown Silver Spring

The long-awaited Roaming Rooster chicken shop is now open with limited hours at 8537 Georgia Ave. in downtown Silver Spring, marketing director Jerusalem Tilahun told Bethesda Today on Friday.

The shop, which sells fried chicken sandwiches, wings, nuggets and tenders, is in a soft-opening mode, focusing on training staff and testing equipment, with a grand opening announcement expected next week, Tilahun said.

The restaurant’s opening was first reported Friday by the Source of the Spring.

The Silver Spring location is the eatery’s third in Montgomery County and 13th in the Washington, D.C., region. In June 2022, Roaming Rooster opened a shop at 11586 Old Georgetown Road in North Bethesda’s Pike & Rose. The third location is at 511 Quince Orchard Road in Gaithersburg.

Roaming Rooster serves milkshakes, frozen custard scoops and cookies in addition to chicken dishes and sandwiches that can be customized for spiciness.

All Set celebrates 10 years in downtown Silver Spring

All Set Restaurant & Bar is celebrating 10 years of service in downtown Silver Spring and is marking the occasion with food and drink specials for $10 and less through Sunday, according to a press release.

The New England-inspired seafood restaurant at 8630 Fenton St. has an anniversary menu with specials such as Oyster Rockefeller for $9.75 and a slice of Maine lobster crab and shrimp seafood pizza for $8, the release said. A variety of cocktails will also be offered for $10. The menu can be viewed here.

Pisco y Nazca Bethesda offers Easter brunch special

Bethesda’s newly opened Peruvian restaurant, Pisco y Nazca, is offering diners a three-course, prix-fixe brunch on Easter, which is April 20, according to a press release. The brunch starts at 10 a.m.

On the menu are caramel pancakes, waffles topped with fresh fruit and a variety of eggs dishes. In addition, the brunch includes bottomless mimosas and sangrias.

The Miami-based restaurant chain at 2 Bethesda Metro Center will also offer a special Sunday Happy Hour from 4 to 7 p.m. on Easter, the release said.

Caribbean food stalls open at Solaire Social

Two food vendors serving Caribbean-inspired bites and beverages opened Friday in downtown Silver Spring’s Solaire Social food hall at 8200 Dixon Ave., according to a press release. The stalls, Passport Eatz and Passport Juices, are owned and operated by four brothers who grew up in Jamaica, according to Solaire Social’s website.

At Passport Eatz, patrons can order bites including jerk chicken empanadas; a coco bread sandwich with oxtail, onion and peppers; and Jamaican patties, according to the menu. The eatery also serves wings with a variety of sauce coatings, including guava, tamarind and mango habanero.

Passport Juices offers an array of juices and smoothies, acai and pitaya bowls and immunity booster shots, according to the menu. Among the juice options is the Clear Skin juice made with spinach, carrot and grapefruit for $9.50 for a 16-ounce cup.