Founder of Fitzgerald Auto Malls, Jack Fitzgerald, died Tuesday 

Plus: Purple Line light rail vehicles begin testing; Police give inside look at police academy training

By Ashlyn Campbell
April 11, 2025 9:48 a.m. | Updated: April 11, 2025 9:53 a.m.
Morning notes graphic with an alarm clock

Jack Fitzgerald, founder of Fitzgerald Auto Malls with more than 20 car dealership franchises across Maryland, Pennsylvania and Florida, died Tuesday at age 89. Fitzgerald was known for his Fitzgerald Auto Malls commercials and “no haggle, no hassle” pricing model of offering buyers the best price up front. [WTOP]  

Purple Line light rail vehicles begin testing 

The Maryland Department of Transportation recently began “dynamic testing” of Purple Line vehicles for the light-rail line that will connect Bethesda to New Carrollton. Testing is occurring on a 1-mile test track and includes simulating real-world conditions. [Montgomery County Media

Montgomery County police give inside look at police academy training 

Montgomery County police showed off what it takes to become a sworn officer through the department’s public safety training Thursday. Officers said the 28-week training includes teaching officers to use non-lethal force and using virtual reality to simulate scenarios officers may encounter on patrol. [DC News Now]  

Today’s weather: Rainy with a high of 51 degrees 

In case you missed it:  

County: Nonprofits can use vacant office space for storage 

MoCo school board approves Kennedy High principal appointment 

Italian bakery Rosetta x Best Buddies set to open in Bethesda later this year 

