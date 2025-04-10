MoCo police will not take part in immigration enforcement, official says

During Montgomery County Council President Kate Stewart’s weekly media briefing Monday, Third District police Commander Jason Cokinos reemphasized that the department would not participate in immigration enforcement efforts in the county.

“Montgomery County police is not going to a scene demanding immigration status paperwork, or asking people what their status is,” Cokinos said. [WTOP]

Silver Spring elementary PTSA president raises concerns about mold, HVAC issues

Nancy McInerney, the PTSA president of the New Hampshire Estates Elementary in Silver Spring, is raising concerns about the president mold and HVAC issues at the school. Montgomery County Public Schools said in a statement that on-site assessments have been performed at the school, and the district anticipates the evaluation of the issue will come by the end of summer. [WJLA]

Rockville police arrest two for armed theft at 7-Eleven

After an armed robbery at the 7-Eleven at 13251 Atlantic Ave. in Rockville, the city’s police department arrested two suspects allegedly involved in the theft. Ricky Rene Sanchez, 31, and Marianela Rocha Sossa, 23, were arrested with two guns and packaged cannabis in their possession, police said. [DC News Now]

Today’s weather: Rain with a high of 53 degrees.

