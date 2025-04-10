‘We don’t have time to think’: MoCo first responders honored for rescuing suicidal teen

Editor’s note: This story contains a description of a suicide attempt that may be distressing to some readers.

Responding to a call about a possibly suicidal teen on an I-270 overpass in North Bethesda in February 2024, Montgomery County police Officer Michael Chindblom says he didn’t have time to think before he climbed the metal safety fence lining the bridge and traversed a ledge to reach the boy.

“I was literally walking over the top of [I-270] and that’s when I started thinking, ‘Okay, this may not be the best idea,’ but in all honesty … we don’t have time to think,” Chindblom told Bethesda Today on Wednesday about that February morning in 2024. “I saw the officers on the other side struggling and I knew if we weren’t on the other side of the fence, we were going to lose him.”

The first responders whose efforts led to the successful rescue of the teen were honored Wednesday at the Montgomery County Department of Police’s annual awards ceremony in Gaithersburg. Chindblom and county police officer Christopher Aversa received the department’s Guardian Award and 11 first responders received the Lifesaving Award.

The Guardian Award is the police department’s second highest award, given to officers who have saved someone’s life during a “volatile or dangerous encounter,” officials said at the ceremony. The Lifesaving Award is given to employees who make a major contribution toward saving another person’s life that goes above and beyond.

“This heroic effort lasted six minutes, showcasing remarkable tenacity, teamwork, quick and creative thinking and dedication,” police Commander Amy Daum, who leads the Second District covering Bethesda, said while presenting the awards Wednesday. Eleven of those honored were present at the ceremony.

“The officers and firefighters risked their own lives to save the life of a troubled teen — demonstrating selflessness and unity,” she added. “Their actions exemplify the highest standards of public safety and heroism.”

County police sergeants Christopher Jerman and Sean Redican and officers James Sizemore, Mirko Fernandez Valdez and Shate Jackson were awarded the Lifesaving Award for their role in the emergency response.

In addition, those who received the Lifesaving Award included MCFRS Capt. Scott Herring, Master Firefighter Patrick Ellis, firefighters Sean M. Hicks and Manuel A. Cabrera, and Maryland State Police Cpl. Adam Thomas and Trooper First Class Brendon Seidl.

Montgomery County Police Officers Christopher Aversa (left) and Michael Chindblom (right) received the Guardian Award for their efforts to save the life of a suicidal teen in February 2024. Photo credit: Elia Griffin

Tense moments on the bridge

It was around 11:45 a.m. in late February 2024, and the team of first responders from the county police, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) and state police had rushed to the scene unfolding at the overpass on Old Georgetown Road, according to police spokesperson Shiera Goff. The teen told the first responders that he was going to jump into the rushing traffic below.

Dispatchers had received 911 calls reporting a person perched at the edge of the bridge, Goff said. As the incident progressed, the first responders called in negotiators, gripped the teen’s clothing through the overpass fence and eventually cut a hole into the fencing to pull the suicidal teen away from the ledge.

In addition to Chindblom, one of those first responders was Aversa. He told Bethesda Today after the awards ceremony that during the rescue, he grabbed a ladder from a responding MCFRS truck and used it to climb to the top of the safety fence that lines the edge of the bridge. At the top, dangling over the highway below, he reached over and grabbed hold of the teen, he said.

That’s when Chindblom climbed to the other side of the fence and traversed the ledge to where the teen stood.

Chindblom recalled that he tried to negotiate with the teen. At one point, the teen kicked off his shoes, turned to Chindblom and said, “ ‘Don’t touch me. I don’t want you to fall with me,’ ” the officer said.

“That’s when I knew he was fully committed to doing what he wanted to do,” Chindblom said.

Seconds later, Chindblom said he took out his handcuffs, attached them to the fence and the teen to prevent him from jumping. Then, the first responder team cut a hole into the fence and pulled the teen onto the overpass roadway.

“At one point, when [Chindblom] was putting the handcuffs on that kid, I was the only thing preventing both of them from falling,” Aversa said.

Aversa said that while he dangled over the edge of the fence, his thoughts, although consumed with saving the teen, went to his two young children.

“I was, like, ‘We have to win. There’s no losing,’” he said.

The identity and age of the teen were not provided by the police department because the boy is a minor.

Chindblom told Bethesda Today that he was honored to receive the Guardian Award and looked forward to the public finally hearing the story of the rescue.

“Within the last five to 10 years, law enforcement has really taken a hit as far as our reputation and it’s amazing to see these stories come out into the community and all of these officers get recognized,” he said.

Wednesday’s ceremony was attended by the families of the first responders who received awards as well as local elected officials, including County Executive Marc Elrich and County Councilmembers Sidney Katz (Dist. 3) and Dawn Luedtke (Dist. 7).

At the start of the ceremony, Elrich recognized the “extraordinary efforts” of the first responders being honored, especially during a time when the police department has faced low staffing levels.

“I’m hopeful that our recruitment efforts are going to bring this department up to full staffing … . But I’m thankful that you’re doing the job despite the challenges that you face,” Elrich said. “You guys do not hesitate in any way to do your calls and you do what you need to do. You run towards danger. Not many of us ever do that in our lives.”

If you are in crisis, contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.