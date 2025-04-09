Become a Member
Public Safety & Justice

Takoma Park police investigate armed robbery involving a shooting

Shooter fled scene on a moped, officers say

By Ashlyn Campbell
April 9, 2025 3:06 p.m.
Takoma Park Police Department. - Image Credit: Courtney Cohn

A man suffered a gunshot to the upper leg Wednesday afternoon in Takoma Park when police say an armed robbery turned into a shooting.  

Takoma Park police and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) crews were dispatched to the rear of Mid Atlantic Seafood at 6500 New Hampshire Ave. around 12:47 p.m. for the report of a shooting, according to a police statement and radio transmissions. 

The man’s injuries aren’t believed to be life-threatening, and he was transported to a local hospital, according to the Wednesday statement. 

The shooter fled the scene on a moped, likely belonging to the injured man, and police said over the radio that the incident was likely an armed robbery.

