Takoma Park police investigate armed robbery involving a shooting

A man suffered a gunshot to the upper leg Wednesday afternoon in Takoma Park when police say an armed robbery turned into a shooting.

Takoma Park police and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) crews were dispatched to the rear of Mid Atlantic Seafood at 6500 New Hampshire Ave. around 12:47 p.m. for the report of a shooting, according to a police statement and radio transmissions.

The man’s injuries aren’t believed to be life-threatening, and he was transported to a local hospital, according to the Wednesday statement.

The shooter fled the scene on a moped, likely belonging to the injured man, and police said over the radio that the incident was likely an armed robbery.