Sisters Sandwiches & Such opens in downtown Bethesda

Sisters Sandwiches & Such opened its third location in downtown Bethesda on Wednesday to an eager lunch crowd that snaked through the inside of the shop.

The new location is at 4520 East West Highway in the former home of The Perfect Pita. It is across from Round House Theatre and Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and near Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School.

The first Sisters Sandwiches was opened by Kim Carlson and Tammy Prestipino in 2010 in Olney’s historic Higgins Tavern. A landmark on Georgia Avenue, the restaurant became known for its sandwiches.

Pictured from left to right: Ishan Cooray, Ajith Wellage, Janaka Ranaweera at the grand opening of the Bethesda location. Photo credit: Mariam Bukhari

Ajith Wellage, Ravi Abeynayake and Ron Vogel purchased the business in 2019 and stuck with the founders’ recipes. They opened a second location in Germantown in 2022.

In July, Wellage told Bethesda Today about the owners’ goal of opening a shop in Bethesda to appeal to downtown workers and secure more office-catering gigs. “In Bethesda, we expect much more catering than we have in Olney and in Germantown because there are a lot of offices in Bethesda,” he said.

Sisters Sandwiches & Such serves classic lunch items including chicken Caesar wraps and tuna salad sandwiches, as well as more unique combinations such as the Smasher (a roasted turkey sandwich with bacon, provolone and BBQ chips on the sandwich) and Trish the Dish’s Roasted Veggie sandwich. The menu also features salads and soups, and breakfast options.

The shop will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Wellage told Bethesda Today he and his co-owners want customers to experience quick service, good quality food and reasonable pricing. The shop offers seven tables inside and additional seating outside.

He said the success of the Germantown location led to the finding of the Bethesda location. A real estate agent who knew one of the co-owners suggested taking a look at the space on East West Highway because it would draw regular customers who work in the area in addition to catering orders from businesses located nearby.

Wellage added that future shop locations in Rockville, Potomac or Columbia were a possibility.