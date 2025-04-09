MCPS extends school year by another day

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) announced Wednesday that it would be extending its school year by another day to June 17, after the district closed schools four days this winter due to weather. The district previously announced it would be extending the school year by one day to June 16.

“We know this is a change and although it is not entirely unexpected, we also realize that families may have already made plans,” the Wednesday announcement said. “We understand this.”

The last day of school will now be June 17, and the final three days of school — June 13, 16 and 17 — will all be early release days for students.

“This important change is to help accommodate staff schedules and end-of-semester grade reporting and professional development requirements in the final days of the school year,” the announcement said.

- Advertisement -

After the first snowstorm of 2025 dropped up to 8 inches of snow around the county, MCPS closed schools for three days from Jan. 6 to 8.

According to the 2024-2025 school calendar, the district set aside two inclement weather days, both of which were used. The third snow day required an additional change, with the make-up day to be an early-release day on June 16. June 13 was expected to be a full instructional day.

Two weeks later, MCPS closed school Feb. 12, in anticipation of another winter storm that brought 3 to 6 inches to the area.

The district petitioned Maryland State Department of Education for a waiver to make up the remaining day, but the request was denied, according to the announcement.