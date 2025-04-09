‘Great Maryland Twister Test’ to occur Wednesday



Montgomery County is no stranger to tornadoes, with multiple twisters touching down in the area in early June. As the stormy summer season approaches, Maryland is preparing on Wednesday with a state-wide drill at 10 a.m. to include alerts over the radio and cell phones. [DC News Now]

Medical office building in Bethesda’s Woodmont Triangle to be auctioned

The five-story medical office building at 8218 Wisconsin Ave. is set to be auctioned off on April 23. The starting bid on the building owned by Brown Development LLC will be $1.65 million. [Washington Business Journal]

Proposed firefighter staffing changes paused amid concerns

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) Fire Chief Corey Smedley is pausing his proposal to adjust staffing at some county stations. Concerns were raised by the union representing career firefighters and at least one volunteer organization that would be impacted. [7News]

Today’s weather:

Sunny with a high of 53 degrees

