What to do in Montgomery County this week

When it comes to things to do each week, there’s no place quite like Montgomery County. The region is a hub for activities of all sorts, from art exhibits and theater to craft fairs, food festivals and inventive workshops. Yet with all the happenings across the area, it can be a challenge to figure out exactly what to do. To get started, below are our top picks for the week, and here is an events calendar for March and April.

7 p.m.

Saint Rows Brewing, 15 Fulks Corner Ave., Suite 101-102, Gaithersburg

Learn about local history through baseball in this month’s recurring history and brews event. Bruce Adams, founder of the Bethesda Big Train Baseball Club, will share stories about the impact of sandlot baseball on the Black and white communities of Montgomery County. The event is free.

6 – 7 p.m.

Josiah Henson Museum and Park, 11410 Old Georgetown Road, North Bethesda

In another local history event, the Rev. Doug Tzan of Wesley Theological Seminary will explore methodist theology and how it shaped Josiah Henson’s worldview in his presentation, “The Religion of Josiah Henson: Uncle Tom or Theology of Liberation.” Admission is $5.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily in April

Brookside Gardens, 1800 Glenallan Ave., Wheaton

The Butterfly Experience at Brookside Gardens opens Thursday for the first time in six years. The seasonal exhibit allows visitors to view and learn about hundreds of butterflies from North America, Africa and Asia. The exhibit runs 20 minutes and costs $14 for age 13 and older, $9 for ages 3 to 12 and is free for kids younger than 3.

6 – 8 p.m.

Montgomery College Rockville Campus, Robert E. Parilla Performing Arts Center, 51 Mannakee St., Rockville

Celebrate the diversity of Rockville at International Night, an evening of song, dance, poetry and traditional clothing displays from around the world. The event is free.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

506 S. Frederick Ave., Gaithersburg

The City of Gaithersburg, the Environmental Affairs Committee, Georgetown Paper Stock and Techno Rescue are joining together to provide a free community shredding event. Visitors will also have the opportunity to dispose of e-waste or donate food to support the Gaithersburg HELP pantry. For a full list of accepted food donations, e-waste and paper to shred, visit the link above.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

14601 Wexhall Terrace, Burtonsville

Community members can help pick up trash on Wexhall Drive and in the forested areas near Greencastle Road in Burtonsville. This event is free and pre-approved for student service learning hours. If there is heavy rain, the event will be rescheduled for May 3.

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Bethesda Row, 7262 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda

Ring in spring on Bethesda Lane. The free event includes music, games, a photo booth and small bites and giveaways while supplies last. For an additional cost of $5-$25 each, participants can add on classes including spring cupcake decorating with Georgetown Cupcakes, dry floral arrangements with Reformation, spring greeting card making and making lobster rolls with Luke’s Lobsters. Tickets for classes are limited.

1:30 – 3 p.m.

Black Hill Discovery Center, 20926 Lake Ridge Drive, Boyds

Stop by the Discovery Center to make a frog-themed craft to take home. Tickets cost $2 and registration is required. Visitors can drop in at any time during the event.

3 – 4 p.m.

Maggie Nightingale Library, 19633 Fisher Ave., Poolesville

Humans aren’t the only ones who can recycle — nature has its own recyclers, too. This program, intended for children ages 6 to 10, will examine decomposers such as earthworms and mushrooms through hands-on activities. Kids will get to exercise their critical thinking and problem-solving skills. Registration is required for this free event. It is presented by the D.C. area-based STEM company Science Connections.

5 – 6 p.m.

Good Hope Neighborhood Recreation Center, 14715 Good Hope Road, Silver Spring

Singer, songwriter and instrumentalist Trinity Villanueva honors her native Hawaiian, Puerto Rican and Filipina heritage through her music. Her career ranges from piano performances as a child pianist to performing on Broadway. This free concert is “part of Bloom by Strathmore, which strives to create community and expand access to the arts,” according to the Strathmore website.

4 and 7 p.m.

The Mansion at Strathmore, 10701 Rockville Pike, North Bethesda

Bēheld is an all-female choral ensemble that combines pop and soul to perform songs of social justice and honor the work, joy and challenges of women. The group has performed at all kinds of events and demonstrations, including a vigil honoring the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The theme of its salon-style performance at Strathmore is nostalgia. Tickets cost $38.

