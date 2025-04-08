Bethesda USAID contractor shutters, declares bankruptcy

A Bethesda nonprofit federal contractor has become a casualty of the Trump administration’s shutdown of the U.S. Agency for International Development. DevWorks International has closed its doors and is seeking Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection. [Washington Business Journal]

Local residents protest Trump at weekend rallies

Waving signs and shouting slogans, Montgomery County residents protested the policies of the Trump administration Saturday in solidarity with Hands Off rallies held throughout the state and country and on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. [MyMCMedia]

Man fires shots at Westfield Wheaton mall

- Advertisement -

Montgomery County police are seeking a man who fired shots Monday night into the DICK’s Sporting Goods store at the Westfield Wheaton mall and then fled. [DC News Now]

Today’s weather: Sunny, with a high near 46

In case you missed it:

County Council to vote Tuesday on office-to-residential conversion zoning bill

MCPS to host career information session for displaced federal workers

Chevy Chase man pleads guilty to carjacking, armed robbery