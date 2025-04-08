Become a Member
Business & Retail

Bethesda USAID contractor shutters, declares bankruptcy

Plus: Local residents protest Trump at weekend rallies; Man fires shots in Westfield Wheaton mall

By Staff
April 8, 2025 10:12 a.m.
A Bethesda nonprofit federal contractor has become a casualty of the Trump administration’s shutdown of the U.S. Agency for International Development. DevWorks International has closed its doors and is seeking Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection. [Washington Business Journal]

Local residents protest Trump at weekend rallies

Waving signs and shouting slogans, Montgomery County residents protested the policies of the Trump administration Saturday in solidarity with Hands Off rallies held throughout the state and country and on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. [MyMCMedia]

Man fires shots at Westfield Wheaton mall

Montgomery County police are seeking a man who fired shots Monday night into the DICK’s Sporting Goods store at the Westfield Wheaton mall and then fled. [DC News Now]

Today’s weather: Sunny, with a high near 46

