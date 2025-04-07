Police rule Chevy Chase couple’s deaths murder-suicide 

The deaths of a Chevy Chase couple found Wednesday in their home have been ruled a murder-suicide with the husband shooting his wife and then apparently himself, Montgomery County police said Monday in a statement.

Kate Simoni Fralin, 61, and William Scott Fralin, 63, were found dead at the residence in the 8500 block of Connecticut Avenue on Wednesday. Police identified the pair Friday.

According to police, officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews responded at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to the residence for a welfare check.

The couple were found with apparent gunshot wounds, according to Monday’s statement. They were pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said, and a gun and ammunition were located nearby.

The bodies were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsies. Kate Simoni Fralin’s manner of death was determined to be homicide, the statement said. The official cause and manner of death for William Scott Fralin are pending, but his death is being investigated as a suicide.

According to a Monday obituary in The Washington Post for the couple, Kate Simoni Fralin was a real estate agent with the Dana Rice Group in Chevy Chase. William “Bill” Scott Fralin was an elder law attorney in private practice. The pair married in 1988 and have three children.

The obituary said Kate Simoni Fralin was a “beloved colleague” who lived a “big, bold, bright, loving, and joy-filled life.”

According to the obituary, William Scott Fralin was known for handling estate planning “with grace, kindness, and gentle humor,” and his “family meant everything to him.” He was open about his lifelong struggle with depression and addiction, according to the obituary.

“No one could have anticipated how Bill’s life and Kate’s life ended, and their family and friends ask for grace as they grieve and come to terms with this unimaginable loss,” the obituary said.