Man, 23, faces murder charge in connection with Silver Spring shooting  

A 23-year-old man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of another 23-year-old man who was shot and killed in Silver Spring in early March, Montgomery County police said Friday evening in a statement.

Douglas David Lacey of Prince George’s County was arrested Friday and charged in the March 8 fatal shooting of Jonah Kimindu Mutua, according to the statement. Lacey is being held without bond and a lawyer was not listed, according to online court records on Monday morning.

Officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews responded shortly after 11 a.m. March 8 to the 2700 block of Fairdale Terrace for a report of a shooting, according to radio transmissions. The area appears to be a townhome development.

A man with “apparent gunshot wounds” was found in a parking lot and pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a March 8 statement. On Friday, police identified the victim as Mutua.

County detectives identified Lacey as a suspect, according to Friday’s statement. Based on evidence allegedly linking Lacey to the shooting, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for him Tuesday, police said.