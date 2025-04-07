Judge: NIH can’t limit medical research funding

A federal judge in Massachusetts on Friday permanently barred the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda from limiting medical research funding, though the decision is likely to be appealed by the Trump administration. [The New York Times]

Bethesda’s Just Ice Tea poised for major expansion

Just Ice Tea, the latest offering from Honest Tea founder Seth Goldman, is preparing for a national expansion that will land the Bethesda company’s products on the shelves of major chains including Target and CVS Health. [Washington Business Journal]

Two men injured in Germantown shooting

Two men were hospitalized with serious injuries following a Saturday afternoon shooting in Germantown, according to Montgomery County police. One of the men was believed to be the shooter, police said. [WUSA9]

Today’s weather: Morning rain possible, otherwise cloudy, with a high near 50

