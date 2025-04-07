Driver killed, passenger injured in Gaithersburg collision

The 25-year-old driver of a black 2023 Ford Mustang was killed and his passenger was critically injured when the car struck a tree in Gaithersburg early Sunday morning, Montgomery County police said in a statement.

On Monday, police identified William Giovanis Vasquez of Clinton as the victim of the single-car collision that occurred in the 300 block of Travis Avenue.

According to police, the Mustang was traveling eastbound on Travis Avenue shortly after midnight when, “for reasons still under investigation, it struck the median, entered the westbound lanes and struck a large tree before coming to a rest in the eastbound lanes of Travis Avenue.”

County and Gaithersburg City police officers along with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews responded to the collision and pronounced Vasquez dead at the scene, the statement said.

A woman, who was the passenger, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police are investigating the crash and ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision to call 240-773-6620.