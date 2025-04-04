Become a Member
Wheaton, Olney teens face firearm charges after traffic stop  

Passenger attempted to run from scene, police say

By Ashlyn Campbell
April 4, 2025 10:48 a.m. | Updated: April 4, 2025 11:25 a.m.
Montgomery County police car. Photo credit: Ashlyn Campbell

Two teens are facing  multiple handgun charges after a gun was found in the car they were in on Wednesday, according to a Friday statement from Montgomery County police.  

A 16-year-old from Wheaton and a 17-year-old from Olney, who weren’t identified by police because they are minors, were arrested Wednesday and are being held without bond in the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit in Rockville.  

According to police, officers were in the Glenmont Shopping Center area when they saw a silver Honda make a traffic violation. The officers initiated a traffic stop, but the driver didn’t immediately pull over, according to the statement.  

When the vehicle did stop, a rear passenger in the car, later identified as the 16-year-old, tried and failed to run from the scene, police say. Police found a loaded handgun on the rear passenger floor. The 17-year-old who was arrested was also in the back seat of the car. 

