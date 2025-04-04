Police investigating reports of shots fired in Gaithersburg

Montgomery County police are investigating a report of shots fired in the 10300 block of Apple Ridge Road in Gaithersburg, according to social media posts from police.

Watkins Mill High School in Gaithersburg, located at 10301 Apple Ridge Road, is under a shelter-in-place as a precaution, police said on social media.

The principal of Watkins Mill High called 911 around 11:20 a.m. to report the sound of gunshots in the wooded area behind the school, according to radio transmissions. Maryland-National Capital Park Police advised emergency services that there were no managed deer hunts or similar activity in the area, according to radio transmissions.

There were no other calls reporting gun shots, staff said no one came out of the woods and no other shots had been heard since the initial report, according to radio transmissions.