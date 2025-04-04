Pair found dead in Chevy Chase residence Wednesday identified  

Two Chevy Chase residents, both in their 60s, were identified as the pair found dead on Wednesday, according to a Friday statement from Montgomery County police.

Kate Simoni Fralin, 61, and William Scott Fralin, 63, were found dead at a residence in the 8500 block of Connecticut Avenue on Wednesday.

According to police, officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews responded at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to the residence for a welfare check.

They found a man and a woman inside the residence and both were pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said. Police continue to investigate the incident and there is no threat to the community, police said.

- Advertisement -

The bodies were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsies to determine the cause of death.