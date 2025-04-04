Area first responder specialists deploy to Kentucky following tornadoes  

Maryland Task Force 1, a 45-member team of first responder specialists from the Montgomery County area, deployed to Kentucky Thursday. Tornadoes and violent winds in Kentucky and Tennessee led to six deaths, flattened homes and multiple injuries. [DC News Now]

Montgomery County police increase visibility in Silver Spring parking garages

As part of a new partnership with the Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT), Montgomery County police announced Wednesday that officers will be increasing their presence in and around downtown Silver Spring’s parking garages. Police officers will assist MCDOT’s security patrols. [Source of the Spring]

Wheaton Regional Park’s new carousel set to debut Saturday

A new, colorful carousel is expected to debut in Wheaton Regional Park on Saturday. The new carousel replaces the Ovid Hazen Wells Carousel, which was operated at the Wheaton park from 1985 to October 2024, before it was moved to the Ovid Hazen Wells Recreational Park in Clarksburg. [Montgomery County Media]

Today’s weather: Rainy with a high of 73 degrees

