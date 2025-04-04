Become a Member
Become a Member
Public Safety & Justice

Area first responder specialists deploy to Kentucky following tornadoes  

Plus: Enhanced safety patrols begin in downtown Silver Spring parking garages; Wheaton park carousel opens Saturday

By Ashlyn Campbell
April 4, 2025 9:25 a.m.
Morning notes graphic with an alarm clock

Maryland Task Force 1, a 45-member team of first responder specialists from the Montgomery County area, deployed to Kentucky Thursday. Tornadoes and violent winds in Kentucky and Tennessee led to six deaths, flattened homes and multiple injuries. [DC News Now

Montgomery County police increase visibility in Silver Spring parking garages  

As part of a new partnership with the Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT), Montgomery County police announced Wednesday that officers will be increasing their presence in and around downtown Silver Spring’s parking garages. Police officers will assist MCDOT’s security patrols. [Source of the Spring

A new, colorful carousel is expected to debut in Wheaton Regional Park on Saturday. The new carousel replaces the Ovid Hazen Wells Carousel, which was operated at the Wheaton park from 1985 to October 2024, before it was moved to the Ovid Hazen Wells Recreational Park in Clarksburg. [Montgomery County Media

Today’s weather: Rainy with a high of 73 degrees 

- Advertisement -

In case you missed it:  

Rockville’s Wegmans preps for June 25 opening 

Montgomery County awards $1.2 million in anti-hate security grants 

MCPS debuts first community survey for boundary study 

Sponsored
Face of the Week

Digital Partners

Bethesda Magazine and Bethesda Today: Informing, connecting & inspiring our community through trusted journalism

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Become a Member
Subscribe to the Magazine
Advertise

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Today Media. All Rights Reserved.

Today Media

Enter our essay contest