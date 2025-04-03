Become a Member
Become a Member
Public Safety & Justice

Two found dead in Chevy Chase residence

No threat to the community, county police say

By Staff
April 3, 2025 8:56 a.m.
Image Credit: Getty Images

Montgomery County police are investigating the deaths of a man and woman whose bodies were found Wednesday evening in a Chevy Chase residence, police said late Wednesday night in a statement.

There is no threat to the community, police said.

According to police, officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews responded at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to a residence in the 8500 block of Connecticut Avenue for a welfare check.

They found a man and a woman inside the residence. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said. No further details were provided.

- Advertisement -

The bodies were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsies to officially determine the cause and manner of death.    

Police said the identities of the man and woman will be released following the proper notification of the next of kin.

Digital Partners

Bethesda Magazine and Bethesda Today: Informing, connecting & inspiring our community through trusted journalism

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Become a Member
Subscribe to the Magazine
Advertise

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Today Media. All Rights Reserved.

Today Media

Enter our essay contest