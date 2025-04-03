Two found dead in Chevy Chase residence

Montgomery County police are investigating the deaths of a man and woman whose bodies were found Wednesday evening in a Chevy Chase residence, police said late Wednesday night in a statement.

There is no threat to the community, police said.

According to police, officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews responded at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to a residence in the 8500 block of Connecticut Avenue for a welfare check.

They found a man and a woman inside the residence. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said. No further details were provided.

The bodies were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsies to officially determine the cause and manner of death.

Police said the identities of the man and woman will be released following the proper notification of the next of kin.