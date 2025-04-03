Sneak peek: Rockville’s Wegmans preps for June 25 opening

More than two months away from the June 25 opening, construction is winding down at the upcoming Wegmans supermarket in Rockville. Around the store sit empty shelves, refrigerators and freezers, waiting to be filled with fresh produce and products. The bulk of the store’s build-out has been completed, and crews are now setting up displays, lights and signs and configuring the grocery store’s layout.

Bethesda Today got a sneak peek of Rockville’s Wegmans on Wednesday morning and spoke with store manager Jamie Dominick about the impending opening.

“From where we are with hiring and where the store is, from a construction standpoint, we’re heading in a great direction,” Dominick said. He noted that this past weekend, the Wegmans team went to the MoCo Eats Food and Beverage Showcase in Rockville and heard a lot of “positive feedback” and excitement from community members about the opening.

“I’m super excited,” Dominick said.

Wegmans’ Rockville store will open June 25. Photo credit: Elia Griffin

The bulk of construction is complete and crews are now working to install lighting, shelves and refrigerators. Photo credit: Elia Griffin

Produce department is located near the the store’s front entrance. Photo credit: Elia Griffin

Photo credit: Elia Griffin

Breads and baked goods section. Photo credit: Elia Griffin

The store at 1590 Rockville Pike will be the grocer’s second in Montgomery County and ninth in Maryland, the company said in a December press release. Wegmans also operates a store in Germantown at 20600 Seneca Meadows Parkway.

In February, the grocery chain, a key tenant of the Twinbrook Quarter development along Rockville Pike, announced it would open in June. Dominick said there would be no grand opening celebrations.

At the start of the year, Dominick said, the Rockville store began hiring and training for entry-level management and full-time positions, including culinary roles and positions in the seafood, produce, meat and bakery departments. According to Dominick, the store will employ up to 400 people and plans to hire 300 people who are local residents.

Now, the focus is on continuing to hire part-time employees and training and adding the finishing touches to the 80,000-square-foot store.

The store will feature Wegmans’ traditional departments, including prepared foods such as sushi, pizza, salads and sandwiches, and a variety of produce, seafood, meat, bakery, deli and cheese options, according to the release. Dominick noted the Rockville store will have a “hot bowls” option in its prepared foods department as well.

In addition, the Rockville Wegmans will have two levels of parking below the store and shoppers will get 90 minutes of free parking. The store will be open from 6 a.m. to midnight daily.

Wegmans was founded in 1916 by brothers John and Walter Wegman in Rochester, New York, according to the company’s website. The grocer operates more than 100 stores across eight states and Washington, D.C.

Dominick, who said he has worked for Wegmans for over two decades since he was a high school student growing up in Rochester, New York, noted that this week, Fortune Magazine ranked Wegmans as the sixth best company in the U.S. to work for. The ranking is the 28th time the grocer has been named to the list.