Man accused of traveling to Chevy Chase to assassinate Brett Kavanaugh plans to plead guilty

Nicholas Roske, 29, of California, plans to plead guilty to attempting to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh at his Chevy Chase home. Roske’s attorneys filed a letter to a federal judge Wednesday about the plea to one count of attempting to a assassinate a justice of the United States, which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison. [The Washington Post]

MoCo firefighters’ union raises concerns over potential personnel shifts

The county’s firefighters union, the Montgomery County Career Firefighters’ Association Local 1664, voiced its concerns in a letter to members this week regarding potential changes to staffing and personnel realignments. The union said the changes would negatively impact response times, staffing levels and morale. [FOX 5 DC]

MCPS debuts new mobile recruitment bus to hire employees

At Wheaton Woods Elementary School in Rockville Wednesday, Montgomery County Public Schools unveiled the latest way it is trying to recruit employees: a mobile HR department on an old school bus.

“We can go on the road, and we can do every aspect of our job, hiring and interview process on the road, and we don’t have to wait for somebody to come to the office to make that happen,” Superintendent Thomas Taylor said. [WTOP]

Today’s weather: Mostly cloudy with a high near 80 degrees

