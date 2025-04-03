16 Easter egg hunts to get little ones hopping

Easter is April 20, and Montgomery County has plenty of places to celebrate the holiday with an egg hunt.

Saturday

9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Casey Community Center, 810 S. Frederick Ave., Gaithersburg

Casey Community Center hosts an event that includes crafts, photo opportunities, meet and greet with the Easter Bunny and games. There are multiple timeslots and tickets are $30 per family.

Sunday

1 to 3 p.m.

Great and Small Therapeutic Riding, 17320 Moore Road, Boyds

Great and Small Therapeutic Riding in Boyds is hosting a sensory-friendly Easter egg hunt and celebration. The event will include a calm environment for egg hunting, activities, snacks and drinks. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children age 3 and older, free for younger children.

4 p.m.

Cabin John Local Park, behind the Clara Barton Center, 7425 Macarthur Blvd., No. 151, Cabin John

Cabin John’s annual Easter egg hunt, which has been going on for more than two decades, is a 15-minute scramble scheduled to take place at 4 p.m. this year. More than 500 eggs filled with candy will be scattered throughout the park. Kids in elementary school and younger are invited to participate in the free event.

April 12

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through April 27

Butler’s Orchard, 22200 Davis Mill Road, Germantown

Butler’s Orchard’s Bunny Land is open on weekends in April, starting from April 12 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Bunny Land is closed Easter Sunday and open Easter Monday. The event includes Easter egg hunts, farm-themed games, goodie baskets, slides, face paint, pony rides and more. Tickets can be purchased online for $12-$15 or in person for $15-$18.

10 a.m.

Redland Baptist Church, 6922 Muncaster Mill Road, Derwood

The Redland Baptist Church is hosting a free community Easter egg hunt.

10 a.m. to noon

South Valley Park, 19003 Watkins Mill Road, Montgomery Village

Families can bring baskets and participate in Montgomery Village’s Easter Eggstravaganza, complete with candy-filled egg hunts organized by age. Kids can participate in activities such as egg rolling, pictures with the Easter Bunny, and finding the bunny’s missing carrot for a special prize. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are $5 if purchased by Friday, $8 until Wednesday.

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Wheaton Regional Park, 2000 Shorefield Road, Wheaton

Montgomery Parks and county police are teaming up for an event that will include games, face painting, music, and food. Bring a basket for the Easter egg hunt.

Noon, 1 p.m.

Epworth United Methodist Church, 9008 Rosemont Drive, Gaithersburg

In addition to egg hunts at noon and 1 p.m., the event will include food, music, crafts, games, a moon bounce, cookie decorating, pictures with the Easter Bunny, and more. Tickets are free but should be reserved ahead of time.

2 to 4 p.m.

Catalyst Church, 5910 Goldsboro Road, Bethesda

The Catalyst Church in Bethesda invites kids ages 2 to 11 to an afternoon of Easter egg hunts organized by age. Free activities will also include games and treats.

April 13

1 to 3 p.m.

Camp Sonshine, 16819 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring

Camp Sonshine in Silver Spring is hosting a free Easter celebration with an egg hunt, food truck, snack shack, tractor rides, face painting and other classic camp activities.

April 17

11 a.m. to noon

Maydale Nature Classroom, 1638 Maydale Drive, Colesville

Children ages 3 to 10 can learn about animals that hatch from eggs from then go for a guided hike looking for Easter eggs with baby animal toys inside. Tickets are $6per person, and you should register online ahead of time.

April 19

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

BlackRock Center for the Arts, 12901 Town Commons Drive, Germantown

The Cornerstone Church is hosting a free family Easter egg hunt and celebration. Activities will include face painting, relay races, inflatables, games and raffles.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Damascus Community Recreation Center, 25520 Oak Drive, Damascus

Kids ages 3 to 11 can bring a basket to the Damascus Community Recreation Center for one of three Easter egg hunts organized by age groups. The event is free, and registration is required.

1 to 3 p.m.

The Village at Rockville National Lutheran Community, 9701 Veirs Drive, Rockville

The event will include live music, Easter-themed crafts, face painting, a photo opportunity and cotton candy in addition to a hunt.

April 20

9 to 10 a.m.

Gaithersburg Church of the Nazarene, 8921 Warfield Road, Gaithersburg

Children age 11 and younger can hunt for eggs during this free event. Registration is required.

10 a.m.

Rebirth Christian Center, 640 E. Diamond Ave., Gaithersburg

Rebirth Christian Center invites families to a free Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. Additional activities include bouncy houses, face painting and photos with the Easter Bunny.