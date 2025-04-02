Extra police officers to patrol Route 29 Wednesday

Police officers from Montgomery and Howard counties as well as their state counterparts will be stepping up speed enforcement on Route 29 on Wednesday with the aim of deterring speeders and enforcing move-over laws. [Montgomery Community Media]

April celestial shows

Venus, a pink moon and the Lyrids Meteor Shower are all set to take the celestial stage in the month of April. The meteor shower will occur April 15 to 29 with peak viewing from April 21 to 22. [WTOP]

County transportation worker appointed to state board

The latest member of the state’s transportation authority board has Montgomery County ties. Gov. Wes Moore (D) announced in a release Friday that he appointed Marciela Cordova to a four-year term. Cordova has worked for the Montgomery County Department of Transportation since 2019, according to the release. [CBS Baltimore]

Today’s weather:

Sunny with a high of 57 degrees

