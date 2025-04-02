Assault on student leads to lockdown at Watkins Mill High in Gaithersburg

The stabbing of a student at Watkins Mill High School caused the Gaithersburg school to be placed on lockdown on Wednesday afternoon, according to police radio transmissions and Montgomery County police.

Just before 1:15 p.m., police and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) crews were dispatched to the school at 10301 Apple Ridge Road for the report of a stabbing that had just occurred. A caller to 911 said a student was stabbed in the arm and was in the health room.

The school was placed on lockdown around 1:50 p.m., according to a police social media post. The student, who was not identified, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital by MCFRS crews, police said.

Around 2:30 p.m., the school had transitioned to a shelter in place, but officers were still at the scene, police said in a social media post.

- Advertisement -

At 3:20 p.m., police said in a social media post that the school was no longer on lockdown and police were investigating the “assault” on the student. No additional information on the incident or possible suspect was provided.

Montgomery County Public Schools spokesperson Liliana López said just before 3 p.m. in an email to Bethesda Today that students at the school had been dismissed.