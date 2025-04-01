Two men injured during stabbing at Dunkin’ in downtown Bethesda

Montgomery County police are investigating a stabbing incident Tuesday morning at the Dunkin’ donut shop in downtown Bethesda that left two men injured, police said in a statement Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Carlos Cortes told Bethesda Today that no one had been arrested in the incident as of Tuesday morning.

At 6 a.m. officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) crews responded to the Dunkin’ in the 7500 block of Old Georgetown Road for the report of a stabbing, according to police. The shop is located on the lower level of the Bethesda Metrorail station plaza.

A dispatcher told officers that a 911 caller reported he had stabbed someone after the person had attacked him, according to police radio transmissions. The dispatcher also said the male victim, who had “double stab wounds,” was trying to leave the scene.

- Advertisement -

Police tracked the victim from Old Georgetown Road to Wisconsin Avenue and East West Highway, where officers stopped him and noticed that he had “lacerations to the stomach area,” officers said over dispatch.

Shortly after, another responding officer advised the scene was “secure” and MCFRS first responders could attend to the injured man, according to transmissions.

The injured man, as well as the man who allegedly stabbed him, sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the incident and elected to not receive medical treatment at a local hospital, police said.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.