Royal Farms construction proceeds in Silver Spring despite opposition

Construction on a new Royal Farms convenience store and gas station on Georgia Avenue just outside downtown Silver Spring is proceeding, despite pushback from some neighborhood residents. Some community members filed an appeal with the Montgomery County Board of Appeals, voicing concerns about pests and noise, but the board sided with the Royal Farms corporation. [Source of the Spring]

Jawando criticizes housing proposal

County Council Vice President Will Jawando (D-At-large) took to Facebook to criticize the More Housing N.O.W. legislative package sponsored by some of his colleagues in a video. In the video, Jawando argues the proposed bills and zoning text amendments would not create enough housing to justify the fiscal impact. [Montgomery Community Media]

NIH anticipates increased traffic following return-to-office order

All National Institutes of Health (NIH) employees were required to return to in-person work at the Bethesda office on Monday, leading to an anticipated increase in traffic in the area, and potential increased use of nearby county parking garages. On-campus parking is not guaranteed for all NIH employees, despite the federal return-to-office mandate. [WUSA9]

Today’s weather:



Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 61

