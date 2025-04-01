Fire and Rescue crews respond to major gas leak in Chevy Chase

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) crews responded to a major gas leak in Chevy Chase after a line was ruptured during construction, according to radio transmissions and MCFRS spokesperson Pete Piringer.

Around 1:56 p.m., crews responded to the 8400 block of Donny Brook Drive near Ross Road for the report of a broken gas line, according to transmissions.

Piringer said on social media Tuesday that due to the leak, some streets in the area of the break had been cordoned off and some traffic lanes were blocked.

One MCFRS first responder reported that they were unable to see the gas line that had broken but could “hear it blowing underneath the bucket of the digger,” according to radio transmissions.

- Advertisement -

By 2:20 p.m., first responders said they were scaling back their response to the gas leak and Washington Gas was on the scene to assist, according to the transmissions.

Piringer did not provide an update on the status of the gas leak on social media later Tuesday afternoon.