What to do in Montgomery County this week

When it comes to things to do each week, there’s no place quite like Montgomery County. The region is a hub for activities of all sorts, from art exhibits and theater to craft fairs, food festivals and inventive workshops. Yet with all the happenings across the area, it can be a challenge to figure out exactly what to do. To get started, below are our top picks for the week, and here is an events calendar for March and April.

6 – 7:15 p.m.

Kentlands Mansion, first floor, 320 Kent Square Road, Gaithersburg

Learn to line dance to pop, rock and country music with simple routines. The event is for adults age 18 and older. Tickets cost $25-28.

Various times

Round House Theatre, 4545 East West Highway, Bethesda

In this world premiere play at Bethesda’s Round House Theatre, a mother gets into a heated debate with a town librarian over appropriate reading material for her teenage son. Unintended consequences ensue. The 90-minute show is part of the National Capital New Play Festival. Tickets start at $50, with limited pay-what-you-can options.

7:30 p.m.

The Music Center at Strathmore, 5301 Tuckerman Lane, North Bethesda

The Bernard/Ebb Songwriting Awards has celebrated composers and lyricists from the Washington, D.C. area for nine years. The event includes performances by finalists, judges’ feedback and the announcement of the winners, who will receive cash prizes up to $10,000. One youth artist will also be honored. After the event, there will be a dessert reception and an opportunity to meet the artists. Tickets cost $ $25-$40.

1 – 5 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

The Woman’s Club of Chevy Chase, 7931 Connecticut Ave., Chevy Chase

This three-day event held for 49 years showcases more than 125 artists and 400 works of art — and awards prizes in nine categories. Glen Kessler, founder and director of The Compass Atelier (The Compass Art Center) in Rockville, will judge categories that range from photography to watercolor. Attendees can view and buy the local art.

5 – 7:30 p.m.

Elm Street Urban Park, 4600 Elm St., Chevy Chase

Live music and local beer come together in this series of free outdoor happy hours hosted by Montgomery Parks. Each features a different musical group at a different county park, with beverages for purchase from area breweries and food for sale from local vendors. Hit up North Elm Street Urban Park in Chevy Chase for dueling pianos for this month’s family-friendly event.

7 p.m.

Landmark Bethesda Row Cinema, 7235 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda

Six short documentaries created by local filmmakers were selected by a panel of three judges. Film topics range from the population decline of horseshoe crabs to a young Salvadoran surfer to Black printmakers. Both days will screen all films and feature discussions with the filmmakers. Tickets cost $15.

7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday

Silver Spring Black Box Theatre, 8641 Colesville Road, Silver Spring

In The Mystery Plays, a peculiar narrator guides the audience through two stories. In one, a man has a supernatural experience while on a train, and in the other, a woman struggles to forgive her brother’s heinous childhood act. The show is recommended for age 10 and older, with parental guidance advised for kids younger than 12. General admission costs $18, $12 for students and seniors.

The Collection, 5471 Wisconsin Ave., Chevy Chase

Hunter’s Hound, Joy by Seven Reasons, Junction, Clyde’s and Potomac Pizza are participating in The Collection’s second annual restaurant week. Patrons can stamp their “passports” at each restaurant where they dine. Once they receive at least three stamps, they can enter to win prizes including an iPad and a $200 gift card. Prices and specials vary from 20% off dine-in at Potomac Pizza to a $45 three-course meal at Joy by Seven Reasons.

11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Lone Oak Farm Brewing Co., 5000 Olney Laytonsville Road, Olney

During April, Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic is partnering with three Maryland-based breweries, including Lone Oak Farm Brewing, Saints Row Brewing and Waredaca Brewing Company, to offer exclusive “Brewing for Wishes” beers. The beers will be offered only in April, with $2 from each beer sold to benefit Make-A-Wish. On Saturday, a Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic representative will be at each brewery. There will be swag available for purchase, food trucks, DIY “wish” bracelets and free light-up wands. Those who stop by all three breweries will be entered to win a brewery gift basket.

4 and 7 p.m.

The Mansion at Strathmore, 10701 Rockville Pike, North Bethesda

Double bass player Peter Seymour, flute player Greg Pattillo and saxophone player Daniel Berkey combine classic music with rock into their performances. The trio has performed worldwide, from The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., to the Sydney Conservatorium of Music at the University of Sydney in Australia. Tickets cost $38 and include a complimentary glass of wine before the show.

— Stephanie Siegel Burke of Bethesda Magazine contributed to this report.

