Irish-Korean fusion restaurant and bar slated for downtown Rockville

Plus: Online map highlights cherry trees in MoCo parks; Rockville office building up for April auction

By Staff
March 31, 2025 6:00 a.m. | Updated: March 30, 2025 7:59 p.m.
The ground floor of a Monroe Street apartment building in downtown Rockville is slated to be the home of an “Irish/Korean fusion” restaurant and bar. An opening date for KPUB has not been announced. [The Store Reporter]

Online map highlights cherry trees in Montgomery County parks

Check out where to find cherry trees in local parks by visiting a new online map launched by Montgomery Parks. Locations range from Brookside Gardens in Wheaton to Leland Neighborhood Park in Chevy Chase. [Source of the Spring]

Rockville office building up for April auction

Once considered for conversion to a life science use, a 240,000-square-foot office building at 805 King Farm Blvd. in Rockville is headed to auction on April 18 after its owner defaulted on a loan. [Washington Business Journal]

Today’s weather: Possible showers and thunderstorms, high near 78

