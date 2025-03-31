Fire at Lotte Plaza Market in Rockville prompts temporary closure

A fire at Lotte Plaza Market in Rockville early Monday morning led to the temporary closure of the Asian grocery store, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) spokesperson Pete Piringer said on social media.

Around 4:30 a.m., firefighters responded to the store at 1902 Veirs Mill Road and encountered smoke and a small fire, Piringer said. The building’s sprinkler system had activated.

The store, which was set to open at 9 a.m., closed this morning due to damage and products being exposed to the fire, according to Piringer. He also said a county building inspector and the local health department have been notified.

(~430a) 1902 Veirs Mill Rd/Lotte Plaza Market, automatic fire alarm, @mcfrs FFs encountered smoke & small fire w/ sprinkler activation. Building Inspector & Health Dept notified; store closed due to damage & product exposure. Origin/Cause, accidental, under investigation





pic.twitter.com/3xeQ73quMV — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) March 31, 2025

The origin and cause of the blaze is still under investigation but is believed to be accidental, according to Piringer.

- Advertisement -

Earlier Monday morning, MCFRS crews responded to a fire reported around 1:30 a.m.at a commercial building at 8025 Cessna Ave. in Gaithersburg. The blaze involved lithium-ion batteries and was ruled to be accidental, Piringer wrote on social media.

He noted that damage was estimated to be around $75,000. No injuries were reported.