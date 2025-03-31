Become a Member
Public Safety & Justice

Fire at Lotte Plaza Market in Rockville prompts temporary closure

Plus: Lithium-ion batteries involved in blaze at Gaithersburg commercial building

By Courtney Cohn
March 31, 2025 11:19 a.m.
A Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service fire truck Credit: Annabelle Gordon

A fire at Lotte Plaza Market in Rockville early Monday morning led to the temporary closure of the Asian grocery store, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) spokesperson Pete Piringer said on social media.

Around 4:30 a.m., firefighters responded to the store at 1902 Veirs Mill Road and encountered smoke and a small fire, Piringer said. The building’s sprinkler system had activated.

The store, which was set to open at 9 a.m., closed this morning due to damage and products being exposed to the fire, according to Piringer. He also said a county building inspector and the local health department have been notified.

The origin and cause of the blaze is still under investigation but is believed to be accidental, according to Piringer.

Earlier Monday morning, MCFRS crews responded to a fire reported around 1:30 a.m.at a commercial building at 8025 Cessna Ave. in Gaithersburg. The blaze involved lithium-ion batteries and was ruled to be accidental, Piringer wrote on social media.

He noted that damage was estimated to be around $75,000. No injuries were reported.

Enter our essay contest