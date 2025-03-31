Commas Food Hall in downtown Silver Spring to open by early May

Eateries in the long-awaited Commas Food Hall in downtown Silver Spring’s Ellsworth Place are slated to begin opening by early May, according to mall spokesperson Jenn Buonanotte.

Commas is on the third level of Ellsworth Place at 8661 Colesville Road. Once open, it will be the latest addition to the mall’s dining options, which include Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream, McGinty’s Public House, Chipotle, Dave & Buster’s, Don Pollo and Outback Steakhouse.

Commas will join several other food halls that have opened in Montgomery County in recent years such as Solaire Social at 8200 Dixon Ave. in downtown Silver Spring, The Heights at 5406 Wisconsin Ave. in Chevy Chase, The Spot Asian Food Hall at 255 N. Washington St. in Rockville and Luna Hall at 12009 Georgia Ave. in Wheaton.

According to Buonanotte, some Commas merchants may open before May.

“Currently, we are planning a celebration in early Summer to honor the opening of Silver Spring’s latest food destination. More details will be available over the next 30-45 days,” Buonanotte told Bethesda Today in a late March email.

Commas Food Hall nears an early May opening in downtown Silver Spring. Photo credit: Julie Rasicot

The food hall will house up to 12 different food and drink vendors. Photo credit: Julie Rasicot

So far, eight food and drink vendors have signed on for spaces in the food hall, including Persian eatery 6 Skewers; Claude Have Mercy, which serves classic American dishes with a West African twist; and MoMo Hub, an eatery offering Nepalese dumplings called “Momos.”

The food hall’s other eateries will be The Champs Kitchen, a Caribbean street food spot; C³ Bar; J&J Mex-Taqueria, a family-owned Tex-Mex restaurant; Tato’s, a loaded potato eatery; and Tokoa Cheesesteaks, according to the food hall’s website. Four food stalls remain available to lease.

Commas Food Hall was originally slated to open in late 2023, however, challenges related to construction and renovating the space caused delays in opening, according to a May 2024 Ellsworth Place press release. The release noted the food hall was expected to hold a grand opening in September, but that did not occur.

Buonanotte did not immediately respond to Bethesda Today’s phone and email requests for comment Monday on the reasons for the continued delays.