Police: Man allegedly confesses to Potomac homicide

Montgomery County police are investigating the death of a woman at a Potomac residence after a man allegedly told Rockville City officers Sunday morning that he “killed a family member,” police said in a statement.

Shortly after 8 a.m., officers responded to the 12600 block of Tribunal Lane in Potomac after the suspect walked into the Rockville City police station and reported the death, police said.

Responding officers found a woman suffering from trauma. Life-saving efforts performed by the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service failed and she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the statement.

The woman was to be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death, police said.

Police said the woman’s identity along with “arrest information and potential charges” regarding the suspect will be released following the proper notification of the next of kin.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.