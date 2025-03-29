Become a Member
Two injured in Bethesda shooting

No suspects in custody following overnight incident, police say

By Staff
March 29, 2025 2:58 p.m.
Montgomery County police are investigating a shooting reported early Saturday in Bethesda that left two people injured, police said Saturday afternoon in an email statement.

No suspects were in custody as of Saturday afternoon, the statement said.

According to police, officers responded shortly after midnight to a report of a shooting in the 5300 block of Westbard Avenue. The officers found “two victims with minor injuries and shell casings,” the statement said.

One of the shooting victims was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the other person received medical treatment at the scene, police said.

Additional information about the incident was not available Saturday afternoon.

