Trump administration called out at Montgomery County Women’s History Month event

Though President Donald Trump’s name was seldom mentioned during the Montgomery County Women’s History Month celebration at the Silver Spring Civic Center on Friday morning, there was a clear theme among the speakers: resistance to his administration.

“We will not shy away from diversity, equity and inclusion in Montgomery County,” County Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles (D-At-large) said in her remarks to much applause of local business leaders and government officials. “We celebrate the rich fabric that diversity, equity and inclusion have created in the beautiful tapestry that make up our county. We affirm women’s crucial role in our society, and we need more women in leadership positions because we get stuff done.”

This is the third year that Sayles’ office has hosted the event, which included breakfast and networking opportunities for female professionals in the county.

Sayles then led the crowd in a brief chant of “my body, my choice.”

“We are in a critical fight that extends far beyond the pay gap … women of color continue to face voter suppression,” Sayles said. “We must remain vigilant. We must recognize the impact of the sexist and racist policies from the Trump administration and Republicans in Congress.”

Sen. Angela Alsobrooks (D-Md.) was Friday morning’s keynote speaker. She opened her remarks by reading Maya Angelou’s poem “Phenomenal Woman.”

“Our communities are built on the foundation of women who would give anything to provide the best for their family, women who get knocked down by life but don’t stay down, women who get up and move forward, leaving something beautiful behind,” Alsobrooks then said, referencing the poem’s theme.

Alsobrooks gave a shout out to federal workers in the county, specifically those at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, which has faced massive staffing and funding cuts by the Trump administration.

“Our country is better because we have so many incredible, incredible women, scientists and doctors serving right here at NIH,” Alsobrooks said. “We know that NIH is not only the crown jewel of Maryland, but no matter what this current administration tries to do in terms of tearing it down, NIH serves the nation.”

Alsobrooks shared that she is working on legislation that would expand an existing federal child tax credit, which she presented in contrast to Trump’s proposed tax cut that would mostly benefit the wealthy.

“We need to deliver tax cuts for working families and not for these billionaires,” she said.

Council President Kate Stewart (D-Dist. 4) also spoke, encouraging women to uplift their female co-workers when they share a good idea in the workplace, and to make sure they receive credit for that idea. Stewart also encouraged the women at the event to make sure they’re taking care of themselves.

“If we are going to work to dismantle systems and inequities, we’re going to need you,” Stewart said. “We’re staying true to our values here in Montgomery County. We’re not going to change.”



The event also honored Summer Zhong, a fourth grader at Beverly Farms Elementary School in Potomac and the winner of the Montgomery County Commission for Women’s 2024 Girl Power essay contest. The 2025 contest is open for entries now.

Contest participants were asked to answer the question: What business would you create in Montgomery County, and what impact would it have on the girls and women in our community?



Zhong, who read her winning essay to the crowd, said she would create the You Go Girl business fair to inspire young girls to create businesses and learn more about entrepreneurship and economics.

“This platform will motivate girls to pursue their dreams and earn money,” Zhong said.

The event closed with remarks from Amanda Whitener, a Montgomery County Public Schools graduate andthe executive director of Woman to Woman Mentoring in Frederick. She encouraged women in the community to find ways to support and mentor each other.

“We should all share each other’s stories to help keep each other going, and we can all be a part of meaningful change,” Whitener said. “When we listen to these stories, we share our experiences and then lift up and empower those around us.”