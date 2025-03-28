Parents raise concerns about Wootton High arts teachers transfers due to enrollment 

A music teacher at Wootton High School in Rockville will be staying at the school after parents raised concerns Monday about the involuntary transfer of two arts teachers due to enrollment changes. [Montgomery County Media]

Three adults, two children displaced in Rockville fire

A family of five was displaced after their Rockville townhome caught fire Thursday. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the American Red Cross helped relocate the family. [DC News Now]

Maryland, Washington, D.C., Virginia attorneys general warn 23andMe customers

After the genetic testing company 23andMe announced it was heading into bankruptcy, Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Virginia attorneys general are warning customers to delete their data. As the company looks to sell its assets, customers who don’t delete their data could have no say in where it ends up. [Fox 5]

Today’s weather: Cloudy with a high of 74 degrees

- Advertisement -

In case you missed it:

MCPS unveils draft for 2026-2030 strategic plan

Federal bill honoring Bethesda mom killed while cycling would help states fund road safety efforts

Montgomery Parks planning prescribed fires to conserve rare, native habitats