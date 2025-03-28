Become a Member
Family & Education

Parents raise concerns about Wootton High arts teachers transfers due to enrollment 

Plus: Family displaced after Rockville fire; Maryland Attorney General urges 23andMe customers to delete data

By Ashlyn Campbell
March 28, 2025 8:18 a.m. | Updated: March 28, 2025 8:19 a.m.
Morning notes graphic with an alarm clock

A music teacher at Wootton High School in Rockville will be staying at the school after parents raised concerns Monday about the involuntary transfer of two arts teachers due to enrollment changes. [Montgomery County Media]  

Three adults, two children displaced in Rockville fire  

A family of five was displaced after their Rockville townhome caught fire Thursday. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the American Red Cross helped relocate the family. [DC News Now]  

Maryland, Washington, D.C., Virginia attorneys general warn 23andMe customers 

After the genetic testing company 23andMe announced it was heading into bankruptcy, Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Virginia attorneys general are warning customers to delete their data. As the company looks to sell its assets, customers who don’t delete their data could have no say in where it ends up. [Fox 5

Today’s weather: Cloudy with a high of 74 degrees 

