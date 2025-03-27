MoCo therapy group offers free evaluations for fired federal workers

Silver Spring therapist Roz Beroza is leading the Therapist Recruitment Project, a group of licensed therapists who offer free mental health evaluations for former federal workers.

“People are first in shock. They are not able to pay their mortgage … get medicine or go to the doctor,” Beroza said. [WTOP]

Damascus townhouse fire displaces family, kills three cats Tuesday

A Damascus family is displaced and mourning the loss of their home and three cats after a fire broke out in their townhouse Tuesday. The blaze caused around $250,000 in damage to the home. [WJLA]

Maryland Senate committee approves Jim Shalleck as state elections board nominee

Jim Shalleck, the acting vice chair of the Maryland State Board of Elections, has been approved by the Maryland Senate’s Executive Nominations Committee to run for a Republican seat on the elections board. Shalleck is a Montgomery County resident. [Baltimore Banner]

Today’s weather: Mostly sunny with a high near 60 degrees.

