One day, three incidents, five arrested in Bethesda Safeway retail theft blitz

Five people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in three separate retail thefts at a Bethesda Safeway store on March 20, Montgomery County police said Thursday in a statement.

The thefts occurred during three separate incidents that took place on the same day at the grocery story on 5000 Bradley Blvd., according to county police spokesperson Carlos Cortes.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. on March 20, two suspects entered the store, according to police. A man, later identified as Shelon Emmanel Johnson, 34, of an unknown address, allegedly took merchandise and left the store without paying. Officers arrested Johnson, who allegedly provided a false name, and found stolen Safeway merchandise as well as drug paraphernalia in his possession, the statement said.

Johnson had two active arrest warrants for theft and violation of probation for drug possession at the time of his arrest, police said.

- Advertisement -

The other suspect, Dequita LaShawn Jones of Gaithersburg, was determined by officers to have conspired with Johnson to steal the merchandise, according to the statement. Jones also allegedly had given a false name. Police did not provide an age for Jones.

The two suspects were transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where Johnson was charged with theft of $100 to under $1,500, possession of drug paraphernalia, making a false statement to peace officer and obstructing and hindering, according to the statement. Court records for Johnson were not available Thursday.

Jones was charged with conspiracy to commit theft of $100 to under $1,500 and released on her own recognizance, meaning she was not required to post bail, police said.

Later in the day at 2 p.m., Daniel Mossing Troen of Kensington allegedly entered the store and took merchandise without paying, according to the statement. Troen was issued a trespass notice and a criminal citation for theft less than $100. He was released after signing the citations. Police did not provide an age for Troen. Attorney information for Troen was not available Thursday.

Les than an hour later, Washington, D.C., residents James Baker, 39, and Kristchelle Aniya Wedge, 19, also allegedly entered the store, grabbed merchandise and left without paying, police said. Attorney information for Baker and Wedge was not available Thursday.

Officers arrested the pair at the Bethesda Metro Station and found stolen Safeway merchandise in their possession, according to the statement. Officers issued trespass notices and criminal citations to Baker and Wedge charging them with theft of $100 to $1,500. They were both released from the scene.

Cortes did not provide more details to Bethesda Today about what type of merchandise was stolen by any of the five suspects.

Safeway store management could not be reached by phone Thursday afternoon for comment on the alleged thefts.

County police have been cracking down on retail thefts and shoplifting in recent months, Bethesda Today reported Wednesday.