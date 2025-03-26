Here’s what to do in Montgomery County through Tuesday

When it comes to things to do each week, there’s no place quite like Montgomery County. The region is a hub for activities of all sorts, from art exhibits and theater to craft fairs, food festivals and inventive workshops. Yet with all the happenings across the area, it can be a challenge to figure out exactly what to do. To get started, below are our top picks for the week, and here is an events calendar for March and April.

6 – 7:30 p.m.

Amy Kaslow Gallery, 7920 Norfolk Ave., Bethesda

Erica Orange, author of AI and the New Human Frontier, visits The Amy Kaslow Gallery as a part of the K/NOW series, which offers timely discussions on global issues. Orange will talk about discerning truth and the future of artificial intelligence. The event is free, and attendees can RSVP at the link above.

8 p.m.

The Music Center at Strathmore, 5301 Tuckerman Lane, North Bethesda

Il Volo, the Italian trio consisting of Piero Barone, Ignazio Boschetto and Gianluca Ginoble, combine opera and contemporary pop in their work. The trio debuted in 2009 and have performed on stages including at Italy’s Arena di Verona and New York’s Radio City Music Hall. Tickets cost $28 to $158 plus VIP costs.

Various times

Silver Spring Black Box Theatre, 8641 Colesville Road, Silver Spring

The stand-up production company Improbable Comedy brings seven different shows to the Silver Spring Black Box Theatre over four nights for this festival, which also includes classes for aspiring comedians. See shows created around different themes and groups, including science, law enforcement, moms and immigrants. Storytelling 101 and stand-up basics are two of the classes offered during the day on Saturday. Shows range in price.

Various times

Olney Theatre, 2001 Olney-Sandy Spring Road, Olney

This play centering on four Black British teenage girls makes its U.S. premiere at Olney Theatre Center’s Mulitz-Gudelsky Theatre Lab. Slumber parties are the backdrop for childhood friends Elle, Shan, Funmi and Rey to share their dreams and challenges, including those dealing with illness, sexuality, family and religion. According to the theater’s website, this show would be rated PG-13 if it were a movie. Tickets range in price.

8 p.m.

The Music Center at Strathmore, 5301 Tuckerman Lane, North Bethesda

Singer Lila Downs blends music genres including folk, jazz, hip-hop, blues, ranchera and corridos, as well as languages including Spanish, English and indigenous languages to create her music. She was raised in Mexico and the United States and has performed in venues including Carnegie Hall and Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City. Her work focuses on social justice. Tickets to see the six-time Grammy winner cost $28 to $78.

Various times

AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center, 8633 Colesville Road, Silver Spring

In memoriam of James Earl Jones, the iconic voice of Mufasa in the 1994 edition of The Lion King, the AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center will be playing The Lion King. Tickets cost $5, and select nights have closed captioning. Enjoy “Circle of Life,” “Hakuna Matata” and other classic songs from this Disney movie.

1 p.m.

BlackRock Center for the Arts, 12901 Town Commons Drive, Germantown

This festival at BlackRock Center for the Arts in Germantown celebrates folk music and dance. Featured performances require tickets. They include a square dance with caller Janine Smith and Appalachian music group Devil in the Mill and a double-bill concert showcasing acoustic roots music ensemble Charm City Junction along with Jocelyn Pettit and Ellen Gira, a fiddle and cello duo who mix contemporary and traditional folk music with vocal harmonies and step dancing. There will also be an artisans market selling handmade items, plus free student performances of Celtic, bluegrass and Irish music. Tickets for certain performances range from $20 to $40.

1 and 3 p.m.

Woodlawn Manor House, 16501 Norwood Road, Sandy Spring

Woodlawn Manor House will be hosting two “Women of Woodlawn” walking tours. Participants can learn about the societal norms of women who lived from the early 1800s to the 1970s. The tour lasts 45 minutes and visits indoor and outdoor spaces. Admission is $5 and advanced registration is encouraged.

8 p.m.

The Music Center at Strathmore, 5301 Tuckerman Lane, North Bethesda

Enjoy the culture and heritage of Black music during this concert that’s open to all ages. Performers reimagine classic songs such as “Do-Re-Mi,” “Edelweiss” and “Climb Ev’ry Mountain” using jazz, soul and funk. The show previously sold out at New York’s Lincoln Center. Tickets cost $20.

4 –5 p.m.

Olney Library, 3500 Olney Laytonsville Road, Olney

British chemist Rosalin Franklin contributed to the discovery of the double-helix structure of DNA, though her contributions were mostly unrecognized during her lifetime. Olney Library celebrates Women’s History Month by proving the opportunity to learn about her contributions and how to extract DNA from a strawberry. The program is free and intended for children age 8 and older.

— Stephanie Siegel Burke of Bethesda Magazine contributed to this report.

