MoCo first responders rescue WSSC worker who fell in 20-foot-deep basin

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) crews responded to a Washington Suburban Sanitation Commission filtration plant in Potomac after a worker fell in a basin and needed to be hoisted out about 20 feet, according to MCFRS assistant chief spokesperson David Pazos and radio transmissions.
Around 12:30 p.m. MCFRS crews responded to the plant at 12200 River Road for the report of an injured person in a confined space, Pazos said on social media Wednesday.
According to radio transmissions, MCFRS technical rescue squad and paramedics were at the scene to help hoist the worker who fell about 6 feet while working in the basin.
By 12:48 p.m. the worker was successfully hoisted out of the basin, according to transmissions, and MCFRS crews were evaluating their injuries.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.