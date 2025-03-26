Become a Member
Potomac News

MoCo first responders rescue WSSC worker who fell in 20-foot-deep basin

Unclear the type and severity of injuries worker sustained

By Elia Griffin
March 26, 2025 1:16 p.m.
The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue logo. Photo by Mishka Espey

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) crews responded to a Washington Suburban Sanitation Commission filtration plant in Potomac after a worker fell in a basin and needed to be hoisted out about 20 feet, according to MCFRS assistant chief spokesperson David Pazos and radio transmissions.

Around 12:30 p.m. MCFRS crews responded to the plant at 12200 River Road for the report of an injured person in a confined space, Pazos said on social media Wednesday.

According to radio transmissions, MCFRS technical rescue squad and paramedics were at the scene to help hoist the worker who fell about 6 feet while working in the basin.

By 12:48 p.m. the worker was successfully hoisted out of the basin, according to transmissions, and MCFRS crews were evaluating their injuries.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

