Crews fighting large brush fire in Gaithersburg

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) crews are battling a large brush fire in Gaithersburg on Wednesday afternoon, MCFRS assistant chief spokesperson David Pazos said on social media.

Around 4 p.m., MCFRS crews were dispatched to the area near the intersection of Brink and Wightman roads in Gaithersburg for a small brush fire that expanded, Pazos said. The intersection is near Great Seneca Stream Valley Park and Goshen Branch Stream Valley Park.

Just before 5 p.m. Pazos said on social media that no residential homes are affected by the fires but that fire trucks and hose lines may cause traffic delays in the area.

Approximately 45 fire personnel were working to extinguish the fire, according to Pazos. He noted the brush fire was about 200 feet away from the roadway in “dense” vegetation and trees.

According to radio transmissions, at one point, the fire spanned about 1 to 2 acres. MCFRS crews requested additional brush utility trucks, chainsaws, rakes and leaf blowers to fight the fire.

The brush fire is occurring as the county is under a red flag warning, which means that a combination of wind, low humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to “extreme fire behavior.” The warning went into effect at 11 a.m. Wednesday and ends at 7 p.m, according to the National Weather Service.

Initially a fire weather watch was issued for the county, but the watch was upgraded to a red flag warning due to dry conditions and strong winds.

The National Weather Service said any fire that develops will catch and spread quickly.

On social media Wednesday, the Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security noted that conditions will be favorable for brush fires. Outdoor burning is not recommended.